2 people found shot to death inside Miami home, police say

MIAMI - Two people were found shot to death Monday evening inside a home in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, authorities said.

Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said someone called 911 just before 7 p.m. from a home in the 400 block of Northwest 19th Avenue and the dispatcher heard arguing in the background. When officers responded to the house, they heard a gunshot, Vega said.

Once inside, the officers found two people with gunshot wounds, Vega said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

