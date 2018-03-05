1 dead, another wounded in shooting outside Miami crisis center

MIAMI - One man was killed and another was wounded Sunday in a shooting outside of Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Crisis Mental Health Center, police said.

Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue.

Fallat said both victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, just blocks away from the shooting site. The surviving victim is listed in stable condition.

It was unclear whether the shooting was connected to the crisis center.

Fallat said officers were still investigating and have not yet determined a motive.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

