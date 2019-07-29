2 roseate spoonbills arrive at Miami's Frost Science Museum

MIAMI - The Phillip and Patricia Frost Science Museum in downtown Miami received two roseate spoonbills, which are now on display.

The roseate spoonbill is the only spoonbill native to the Western Hemisphere and is a threatened species in Florida.

According to a museum spokeswoman, the roseate spoonbill population has been shrinking in South Florida and is listed as threatened in the state because of past human activities.

The exotic birds once called Florida Bay and the Everglades home but are now migrating north.

Ahead of the two new birds' arrival, the Frost Science Museum had a male and a female roseate spoonbill who were born in March 2018.

While viewing the birds, visitors will learn from employees at the museum about the roseate spoonbill, discussing topics from their unique and vibrant feathers to their unusual bills that have been adapted to use in specialized feeding behaviors.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.