2 sought by police after man shot, Rolex stolen in Miami

MIAMI - Two people are being sought by Miami police officers after a man was shot and his Rolex watch was stolen Thursday.

The shooting was reported Thursday afternoon across from a business in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 75th Street.

Police said the victim was able to run away and call 911 after being shot.

Authorities said two black males fled the scene in what appeared to be a silver Chevrolet Silverado.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is stable, authorities said.

