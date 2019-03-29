2 teens robbed while walking home from school in Miami, police say

MIAMI - Two teenagers were robbed last month while walking home from school in Miami, authorities announced Friday.

The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. Feb. 14 in the area of Northwest 36th Avenue and Ninth Street,

According to Miami police, the victims were walking north when they were approached from behind by three other teens.

Police said one of the victims sensed someone trying to get a hold of his wallet, which was in his back pocket, and he began fighting with the culprits.

Authorities said the second victim was punched in the face and slammed to the ground by one of the robbers during the struggle as his pockets were searched.

The robbers are believed by detectives to be males between the ages of 15 and 18.

Police said the thieves took a cellphone and keys before running to an awaiting vehicle, a red, possibly newer-model Toyota Camry or Corolla.

Police said the car then headed north on Northwest 37th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the robbers' identities is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6370. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



