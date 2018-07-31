2 thieves caught on camera stealing motorcycle in Miami

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for two thieves who were captured on surveillance video stealing a motorcycle in Miami.

The theft occurred shortly after 9 p.m. July 11 in the parking garage of an apartment building at 624 SW First St.

Police said the motorcycle was a 2016 Kawasaki.

"It's super sad to see this happening, because I put so much effort and money to buy that expensive bike, which was around $18,000," the victim, Reinier Sanchez, said. "Anybody that recognizes them or has a clue where they could have the bike, I would like for them to go ahead and speak up."

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6055 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

