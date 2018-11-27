2 thieves rob man at gunpoint in Miami, police say

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for two thieves who robbed a man earlier this month at gunpoint.

The armed robbery was reported shortly after 9 p.m. Nov. 13 in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 26th Street in Wynwood.

According to detectives, the victim had left work to check on his car shortly before the robbery took place. He turned around to head back to work when he was approached by two men, one of whom took out a gun and pointed it at his stomach, authorities said.

Police said the thieves demanded the victim's property.

The victim, who feared for his life, complied with the robbers' demands and handed over his cellphone, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



