2 vehicles torched outside Miami home

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for an arsonist who torched two vehicles early Friday that were parked in front of a home while a family was sleeping.

An Infiniti SUV was badly charred with its windows shattered, and the car behind it was also damaged.

A teenager who lives at the house off Northwest 24th Avenue and 35th Street, Isabel Silva, sent Local 10 News video of one of the vehicles completely engulfed in flames.

Silva said she was sleeping around 3 a.m. when she heard a loud boom, then realized the vehicles were burning.

She said her mother called 911 and firefighters extinguished the fire.

Silva said she doesn't know why someone would do this, but this isn't the first time someone's targeted her family.

She said last year, during the summer, someone shot up her house.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Anyone with information about Friday's incident is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



