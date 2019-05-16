3 arrested in Little Haiti murder linked to alleged drug deal gone wrong

From left, Esaie Jean Desir, Alex Coronado Alexander and Latravius Deondre Rolle were arrested in the murder of a 44-year-old man in Miami's Little Haiti.

LITTLE HAITI, Fla. - Three suspects are facing charges in the shooting death of 44-year-old Reginald Joseph in an alleged drug deal gone wrong earlier this month outside of the Cesar's Barbershop in Miami's Little Haiti.

Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, released a statement Thursday afternoon saying detectives haven't closed the case yet.

"Detectives are still investigating leads and possible motives," Delva wrote.

After the shooting, dozens of Miami Police Department officers searched for the three men. Detectives later identified them as Esaie Jean Desir, Alex Coronado Alexander and Latravius Deondre Rolle. The three were arrested this week and remained in Miami-Dade County jail Thursday.

The May 7 shooting was next to iTech - Miami's Mega Technology Magnet High School. Officers found Joseph wounded next to a grey 2015 Lexus. Miami Fire Rescue personnel took Joseph to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where doctors pronounced him dead.

As officers searched for them, detectives believe Desir, 22, and Alexander, 27, changed their clothes to get away. Officers reported finding grey sweatpants stained with blood in a dumpster around the corner and khaki shorts, which were also stained with blood, in a bathtub inside a nearby home.

According to the arrest form, Rolle, 20, of Cutler Bay, told detectives he had set up a meeting with Joseph to buy between 90 to 120 pills of Oxycodone. He said he was driving Desir's Lexus, which detectives later learned belongs to Desir's girlfriend and has a Florida tag that belongs to Desir's father.

Detectives say when the men took off running they left the car behind with five bullet casings from two different weapons. Inside the glove compartment, detectives reported finding Desir's Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehices and Florida Power and Light documents. Desir's driver's license was in the center console, police said.

Desir, of Homestead, who was born in Haiti, is a suspected gang member. He told detectives he had been in possession of two handguns after the shooting, according to the arrest form. He also allegedly said Desir had a handgun on him and Alexander had an AR-Pattern Pistol.

Officers say they found an AR-Pattern Pistol hidden in bushes near the crime scene and two hand guns around the corner from the crime scene.

Officers arrested the three men on Wednesday. They are all facing second-degree murder and conspiracy to traffic oxycodone charges. Rolle also faces posession of oxycodone with the purporse of trafficking and Alexander also faces firearm possession by a convicted felon.

Desir and Rolle are facing an additional charge of control of a conveyance with the knowldege that the conveyance will be used for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Joseph's murder to contact the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

