3 men arrested after purse-snatching prompts police chase in Miami

MIAMI - Three men were arrested after a purse-snatching set off a police chase early Tuesday in Miami, authorities said.

Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said a man stole a woman's purse around 5:30 a.m. near Southwest 12th Avenue and Southwest Second Street.

A few minutes later, an officer spotted a man matching the description of the purse-snatcher getting into a silver Chevrolet Impala with two other men inside, Vega said. The officer pursued the car, but the men fled and eventually crashed the Impala into the side of a building near Northwest 10th Avenue and Northwest Fourth Street, Vega said.

One of the men was immediately taken into custody, but the other two ran from police, Vega said.

The men were later apprehended within a police perimeter set up in Little Havana.

During the search, Vega said an officer fired his gun at one of the men, but the man was not wounded.

The names of the men haven't been released.

Police closed Northwest 12th Avenue between Northwest Third and Sixth streets during the search. Police also closed Northwest 11th Avenue between Northwest Second and Fifth streets.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.