31 AC units purchased with fraudulent credit cards in Miami

MIAMI - Miami police detectives are searching for two men who used fraudulent credit cards to purchase nearly $24,000 worth of AC units.

According to police, 31 AC units were purchased on various dates in June at Master Air Depo Supply, located at 1635 SW 27th Ave.

Detectives said one of the culprits first entered the business June 2 and purchased five AC units using multiple credit cards.

Police said sometime between June 6 and June 10, the same man phoned the owner of the business and purchased an additional 26 AC units, again using multiple credit cards.

After both purchases were complete, another man driving a U-Haul box truck picked up all the AC units.

Police said the business owner was contacted a short time later by his financial institution and was informed that the credit cards used in all the transactions were null and void because they were fraudulent.

The 31 AC units are valued at $23,687, police said.

Anyone with information about the men's identities is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6280 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



