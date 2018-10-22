$3,100 worth of tools, other items stolen during vehicle burglary in Miami

MIAMI - A thief made off with about $3,100 worth of tools and other items while burglarizing a vehicle in a parking garage in Miami, authorities announced Monday in a news release.

The theft occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at 3650 NW 36th St.

According to authorities, the victim parked his red 2017 Toyota Tundra pickup truck on the fifth floor of his apartment building’s parking garage the night before.

He returned to his truck the next morning to find that it had been broken into.

Police said surveillance video shows a man with a black bag full of burglary tools prying out the garage gate. He is then seen casing the parking garage for any vehicles that had been left unlocked.

Police said the thief eventually targeted the pickup truck and pried open the rear tailgate top to steal the victim's property.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



