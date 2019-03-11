4 detained in connection with Miami vehicle burglaries

MIAMI - Police have detained four people in connection with three vehicle burglaries in Miami and one car that was stolen outside of the city.

Miami police Officer Michael Vega said officers received a call shortly before 3 a.m. Monday about four suspicious people wearing black hoodies in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Northeast 54th Street.

When officers arrived, they found the individuals inside a stolen vehicle, Vega said. The group ran off, and police established a perimeter to search for them.

Officers swarmed the area and searched for more than three hours before all four individuals were eventually detained and questioned by police, Vega said.

The stolen vehicle, believed to be a gray Toyota Corolla, has been recovered.

A Local 10 News camera spotted officers examining a gun, a purse, cash and clothing seized as evidence.

