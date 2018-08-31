4 killed, 7 others hurt in chain-reaction crash on I-95 in Miami

MIAMI - Four people were killed and seven others were injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Miami.

Miami Department of Fire-Rescue spokesman Capt. Ignatius Carroll said rescuers received a phone call about 1 a.m. Friday from a woman saying a motorcyclist had been involved in a crash.

"According to the witnesses, the motorcycle, for whatever reason, either lost control or collided with a vehicle," Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Sanchez said.

Carroll said several people stopped to help the motorcyclist, using their vehicles to stop the motorcyclist from being struck, when a white van struck them, causing a chain-reaction crash.

Five people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, four of whom died. The rest of the victims were treated at the scene.

"This is a testimony of how dangerous the highways are, even at nighttime, and also looking at the conditions, whether it was raining, whether the streets were wet," Carroll said.

All northbound lanes of I-95 were shut down near Northwest 62nd Street for seven hours while authorities worked to clear the scene. The lanes reopened shortly before 8 a.m.

Among the vehicles that were towed from the scene were a black Ford Mustang, a white SUV, an FHP cruiser, the motorcycle, the white van and a red sedan.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.