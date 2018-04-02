4-year-old girl was sitting in car when she was fatally shot by uncle, police say

MIAMI - A 4-year-old girl was sitting in a car when she was fatally shot by her uncle over the weekend, an arrest report stated.

According to the report, Ronald Jones Jr., 24, had gotten into an argument with his niece's mother and another person Saturday outside the victim's home in Miami's Liberty Square neighborhood before pulling out a gun and threatening to shoot them.

Police said Jones pointed the gun at the victims' car and fired several shots, hitting Nyla Jones in the mouth.

Two adults and two children were inside the car at the time, the report stated.

Police said Nyla was immediately driven in the same car she was in when she got shot to North Shore Medical Center, where she died.

Another child was hurt by shattered glass, but is expected to be OK.

According to the arrest report, Miami Fire Rescue transported two victims with non-life-threatening injuries to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Miami police spokesman Officer Michael Vega said Jones fled in his car, but abandoned the vehicle with both of its front airbags deployed about a mile away from the site of the shooting. He said Jones walked into a Miami police station a few hours later and turned himself in.

Family members called the shooting an accident and said Jones never intended to hurt Nyla.

Jones faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.



