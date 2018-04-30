$5,600 worth of personal items stolen from vehicle in Miami

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a woman who was captured on surveillance video breaking into a car and stealing a bag with expensive items inside.

Police said the theft happened between 1:45 p.m. and 2 p.m. April 18 in the area of Northwest First Place and 22nd Street.

Detectives said the victim parked his car along the street about 1:45 p.m. He returned to find that his passenger-side front window had been smashed and a maroon-colored bag was missing that had about $5,600 worth of items inside.

Surveillance video shows a woman, who had pulled up in a white newer-model Chrysler Pacifica, pacing back and forth on the sidewalk as cars passed by.

Minutes later, she is seen breaking into the victim's car and taking the bag.

Police said she left in the Pacifica with an unknown accomplice.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department's Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.