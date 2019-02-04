6 people evaluated after report of odor inside cockpit of plane at MIA

MIAMI - Six people were evaluated Monday morning after authorities received reports of an odor coming from the cockpit of a plane at Miami International Airport, authorities said.

American Airlines spokeswoman Alexis Aran Coello confirmed Flight 1060, from Miami to Newark, New Jersey, returned to South Florida because of the odor.

According to Aran Coello, two pilots and three flight attendants aboard the Boeing 737-800 requested medical attention.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 10 a.m. as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue trucks were stationed outside the plane that was pulled up to a gate.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said five of the patients were evaluated at the scene. Aran Coello said one of the flight attendants asked to be taken to a hospital as a precaution.

According to Aran Coello, none of the 149 passengers aboard the plane requested medical attention.

"The aircraft is also being evaluated by our maintenance team," she said. "American has assigned a different aircraft to flight 1060 and we plan to resume the trip to Newark shortly."

The cause of the odor is unclear.

