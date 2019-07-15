7 injured in Miami-Dade police-involved crash

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer was among seven people injured in a police-involved crash Monday morning in Miami.

The crash occurred at Northwest 71st Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue.

A view from Sky 10 showed front-end damage to a Miami-Dade police cruiser.

Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez said four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Rodriguez said all seven people, including the officer, were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

