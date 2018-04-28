7 people hurt in early-morning crash in Miami, authorities say

MIAMI - Seven people were seriously hurt early Saturday after a two-car crash in Miami, authorities said.

Miami police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 2200 block of Northwest 21th Street.

Paramedics with Miami Fire Rescue transported the seven victims to area hospitals, officials said. Their conditions were not disclosed.

One of the cars involved in the crash had significant front-end damage. The area around Northwest 21st Street was closed for several hours while police cleared the scene.

