$700 worth of construction/industrial equipment stolen from outside Miami home

MIAMI - Miami police released surveillance video Friday that captured a man prowling outside a home in September before two large storage containers were broken into.

The burglary was reported Sept. 4 in the 300 block of Northwest 23rd Street.

Authorities said the victim reviewed his home surveillance system Sept. 4 and saw a man walking on his property.

Moments later, the man was seen leaving in a hurry with a black bag possibly containing the victim's property.

Police said the lock attached to the containers was broken and construction/industrial equipment was stolen from each container.

The total value of the stolen items was about $700.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

