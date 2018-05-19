1 dead, 8 hurt, including 2 rescue workers, in crashes along I-95

MIAMI - Eight people, including two rescue workers, were hurt after a series of crashes early Saturday along Interstate 95 in Miami, officials said.

Ignatius Carroll, a spokesman for the Miami Fire Rescue, said the two rescue workers were trying to pull a man from the wreck of earlier crash near the 62nd Street exit when a Toyota SUV sideswiped their rescue truck around 3 a.m.

Others rescue workers on scene came to the aid of their co-workers, Carroll said.

The man who was trapped in the earlier wreck, a Nissan SUV, died of his injuries at the scene of the crash, Carroll said. Another vehicle struck the Nissan SUV around 2 a.m., but the driver did not stop to help, Carroll said.

Between the two crashes a total of eight people were hurt, Carroll said. Five people -- including the two firefighters -- were taken to Ryder Trauma Center. Another person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Two people were taken to University of Miami Hospital. Their conditions were not disclosed.

Northbound lanes of I-95 near 62nd Street were closed for several hours while the Florida Highway Patrol investigated. The lanes have since reopened.

