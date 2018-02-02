Activists want Miami police officers to enforce curfew on minors

MIAMI - The growing number of minors involved in gun violence and crimes continues to alarm Miami's community activist.

Community Youth Against Violence activists want law enforcement to enforce a Miami-Dade County curfew for minors in neighborhoods plagued by shootings.

"Somebody has to start trying to do something instead of jaw-jacking and talking all the time," former Miami Commissioner Richard Dunn II said.

The curfew requires teenagers and children to be home from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Violators could face a $500 fine.

"We are not saying that the curfew will be a cure-all or an answer-all or an end-all to the answer of teen violence," Dunn said. "It is a deterrent and it's a start."

Not everyone in Liberty City agrees.This same ordinance has come under fire from groups fearing it unfairly targets Miami's black communities. Some doubt it’s effectiveness. Members of the Community Youth Against Violence plan to meet with the association of chiefs of police to discuss their idea.



