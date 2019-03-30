After traffic woes, Ultra being mocked as Fyre Festival 2

MIAMI - Ultra's first day in Virginia Key did not go as planned -- thousands of Ultra attendees were left stranded on the island and they shared their frustrations about the event on Twitter calling it Fyre Festival 2.

After the festival was over early Saturday shuttle buses were supposed to pick up the festivalgoers but couldn't handle the crowd. Most were left to walk across the Rickenbacker Causeway to get back to downtown Miami.

A lot of people on Twitter compared the situation to Fyre, a failed festival that left people stranded on an island in the Bahamas with little food and water. People paid thousands to attend what was supposed to be a luxury experience. One tweet summed up the festival for many -- a picture of an unappetizing cheese sandwich.

Both Netflix and Hulu produced documentaries about the failures at the Fyre Festival.

Here are a few tweets about the situation at Ultra:

#ultra2019 80k people stranded on Virginia Key at Fyre Fest pic.twitter.com/mnok1oGcke — Dylan Brett (@DylanBrett00) March 30, 2019

FYRE: We are the biggest music festival disaster the world has ever seen!!!#ULTRA2019: Hold my cheese sandwich. — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 30, 2019

Raise your hand if you have ever felt personally victimized by Ultra Music Festival #ultramiami #ultramusicfestival #FyreFestival2 #UMF19 pic.twitter.com/271vIvU815 — Sara the Slug (@EDM_Sara) March 30, 2019

