AMBER Alert issued for Miami boy missing since Sunday

MIAMI - An AMBER alert has been issued for a missing toddler last seen in Miami Sunday night.

Noah Florvil has been missing since 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say Noah was last seen in the 6600 block of 12th Avenue with a "heavy-set woman" named "Bella," who has blonde hair and a green streak in the front.

"Bella" is wearing a purple and pink bra, purple jacket, and black tights with a green, yellow and red flower.

Noah was wearing a gray shirt, gray pants and no shoes.

Neteisha Starling, the boy's grandmother, told Local 10 he lives with her in Pembroke Pines, but she dropped him off with his mother in Miami on Thursday so she could attend a job interview. Starling says there was an incident between the boy's mother and the woman identified as "Bella."

"We are very concerned with the safety of this child. We have opened a child protective investigation and continue to work closely with law enforcement to safely bring this child home," Florida Department of Children and Families spokeswoman Beatriz Lopez said in an email.

Anyone with information about Florvil's whereabouts is urged to call (305) 579-6111 or 305-603-6300.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.