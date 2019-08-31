Archbishop of Miami to priests: Don't let Dorian stop Sunday mass

MIAMI - The Archbishop of Miami, Thomas Wenski, had a message for priests throughout his archdiocese: Hurricane Dorian shouldn't halt masses.

"Masses this weekend should be held in parishes as scheduled as the storm is not forecast to affect the Florida coastline until late Monday or early Tuesday."

Schools, parish offices and other affiliates of the Archdiocese of Miami would be closed on Tuesday, Sept 3. Wenski said that no decision has been made about re-opening on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

"Whether we reopen on Wednesday will depend on factors still unknown: whether the storm has left the area, whether the streets are passable and whether there is electric power," said Wenski. Catholics schools will follow the public schools as to when the schools would reopen, according to the archbishop.

For those who want to visit the graves of their deceased loved ones, Wenski said that the two Catholic cemeteries — Our Lady of Mercy in Doral and Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Fort Lauderdale — will close Sunday, Sept. 1, at 5:30 p.m., and remain closed to visitors Monday, Sept. 2,and Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Wenski advised calling before arriving at the cemetery once the storm passes. The number for information about the cemeteries is 800-988-9971.

