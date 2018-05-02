Argument escalates, leads to shooting at Miami pizzeria

MIAMI - A man was shot after an argument led to gunfire Tuesday night at a Miami pizzeria, police said.

The shooting was reported about 8 p.m. at a pizzeria next to a Sunoco gas station on Southwest 58th Avenue.

Miami police Officer Kiara Delva said two men got into a fight at the restaurant, and one of the men was shot in the arm during the altercation.

Delva said police later learned that the victim and the other man had a previous encounter.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Detectives detained the other man for questioning.

It wasn't immediately known what the men were arguing about before the shooting.

