Attorney accused of raping woman he met at Miami bar

MIAMI - A South Florida attorney was arrested Friday on accusations that he raped a 19-year-old woman he met at a bar in Miami.

According to an arrest warrant, the alleged victim met David Carnright, 33, around 2:30 a.m. March 2 while she was smoking a cigarette outside Sandbar Sports Grill on Grand Avenue.

Miami police said the woman claimed Carnright approached her and they exchanged phone numbers.

According to the warrant, at some point, the woman got into the driver's seat of Carnright's white BMW 328i as he sat in the front passenger seat.

The woman told police Carnright grabbed her hands and forced her to masturbate his penis.

She said he then grabbed her by her hair and forced her to perform oral sex on him. After that, he placed her on top of him and forced himself inside of her without a condom despite her requests for him to stop, authorities said.

According to the warrant, the woman eventually got out of the car and walked back to Sandbar Sports Grill, where she told a bartender what happened and asked for water.

Police said the bartender recognized Carnright's name because he had frequented the bar.

They said the bartender told authorities she ran into Carnright a few months later in Wynwood and he asked her whether she had heard anything about the incident between him and the alleged victim.

The bartender told Carnright that the woman had told her he had raped her and Carnright denied it, claiming they had just hung out and he gave the woman money, authorities said.

According to the warrant, Carnright was contacted by a detective assigned to the case on Dec. 6 and was told to respond to the Miami Police Department's Special Victims Unit office regarding his involvement in an investigation.

Police said Carnright told the detective he was going out of town but would be returning Dec. 11.

Authorities said Carnright was told to contact the detective as soon as he returned and agreed to do so.

However, Carnright never called the detective and several calls to Carnright's phone went straight to voicemail, authorities said.

Police said the detective was unable to leave a message due to the mailbox being full.

Carnright was eventually located Friday and arrested on a sexual battery charge.



