Authorities identify construction workers killed in accident

MIAMI - Authorities identified two workers who were killed Sunday when a cement wall collapsed on their construction site along Interstate 95 in Miami.

Jose Sanchez, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said Abel Orlando Zuniga-Fajardo, 37, and Osman Aldubin Montalvan-Ardon, 33, were in a trench repairing drainage pipes around 3 a.m. when one of the cement retaining walls fell on top of them.

The construction site was in the middle of the highway just north of Northwest 62nd Street between the north and southbound express lanes.

Working with the construction company, the Miami Fire Rescue tactical rescue team had to use heavy equipment to prop up the wall so the victims could be moved.

Sanchez said Zuniga-Fajardo and Montalvan-Ardon were immigrants from Honduras. Both men worked for the Archer Western Construction company.

Investigators were still working to determine why the wall fell, Sanchez said.

