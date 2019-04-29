Beer thief gets locked inside convenience store by clerk, police say

Santos Gaiter, 33, is accused of stealing beer from a convenience store in Miami, police said.

MIAMI - A beer thief was arrested over the weekend after getting locked inside a convenience store by a clerk, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly before 6 a.m. at the Valero gas station at 570 NW 79th St. in Miami.

According to an arrest report, Santos Gaiter, 33, who is homeless, entered the convenience store and took two 12-packs of beer that cost a total of $37.86.

Miami police said Gaiter returned to the store a short time later and tried to take another two 12-packs of beer, but the store clerk locked the doors and called police.

An officer arrived at the scene and took Gaiter into custody.

Police said Gaiter complained of feeling ill and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be evaluated.

He faces one count of petty theft.

According to the store clerk, Gaiter's beer of choice is Heineken and Corona.

He said Gaiter has come into the store 16 to 17 times this month to steal beer and sometimes brings friends with him.

Photos of all the suspected beer thieves who have targeted the Valero gas station line a wall inside the business. A similar gallery of pictures can be found at the Chevron gas station across the street.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.