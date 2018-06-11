Boca Raton man urinates in public, exposes penis to girl at Miami airport, police say

MIAMI - A Boca Raton man was arrested Saturday after he urinated in public at Miami International Airport and exposed his penis to an 8-year-old girl, police said.

Jacob Hume, 32, faces charges of disorderly conduct, lewd or lascivious conduct in the presence of a child and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hume was spotted urinating in front of a column in Concourse D. When a Transportation Security Administration officer approached Hume and told him to stop, he exposed his penis in front of an-8-year-old girl waiting by gate 11.

Police said Hume, who appeared to be intoxicated, was arrested.

While Hume was being driven away in a golf cart, he began yelling profanities and kicking the golf cart, causing a scene, the affidavit said.

Police said Hume was in such a state that he had to be taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated. He was treated and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

