Miami-Dade family courthouse, DCF building evacuated due to bomb threat

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade County family courthouse and the Florida Department of Children and Families building in Miami were evacuated Tuesday afternoon because of a bomb threat, authorities said.

Miami police said a DCF employee notified police shortly before 3 p.m. that they had received a phone call of a bomb threat.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 4 p.m. as several police vehicles were parked outside the courthouse. At least one K-9 unit was also spotted outside the building.

A Miami-Dade County Transit spokeswoman said the Metro Mover has been temporarily shut down while authorities investigate the threat. The nearby police station and post office were also evacuated.

No other details were immediately released.

