Botched robbery at Metromover Station caught on camera

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County police are searching for a man who assaulted a couple from South Carolina during an attempted robbery last month at the Riverwalk Metromover Station, in downtown Miami.

Police released video from the station's surveillance cameras Tuesday in the hope that someone could identify the attacker.

Police said the man confronted the couple just outside the station and demanded the woman's phone around 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 19. The couple refused and ran to the Metromover Station to get away from the man, police said.

Station security videos show the couple running up the stairs and attempting to hide in an elevator. The man chased after them and held the elevator before it could close, the video shows.

The man then punched the male victim in the mouth, police said. The woman also had minor injuries. The man eventually left without taking anything, police said

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

