Brickell HOA wants Miami to keep Ultra Music Festival out of Virginia Key

MIAMI - The Brickell Homeowners Association joined the newly elected Key Biscayne Mayor's outcry against hosting the Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key.

UMF Miami organizers are in negotiations with Miami officials in a plan to use the historic marine stadium and the beach park to host the electronic music festival.

"This area simply cannot handle 150,000 or more concert goers," Key Biscayne Mayor-elect Mike Davey said.

Miami City Manager Emilio Gonzalez disagrees. He believes the location can accommodate UMF patrons, and generate some much needed revenue for the city. Miami commissioners are scheduled to debate a related resolution at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The Brickell Homeowners Association joined Davey's effort and wants concerned residents to attend the commission meeting at Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive, in Coconut Grove, to speak against Ultra's plans for Virginia Key.

Ernesto Cuesta, of the Brickell Homeowners Association, is concerned about the traffic to the Rickenbacker Causeway, which connects Miami's mainland with Virginia Key. He fears the increased traffic will affect the residents' quality of life.

"This is a lack of respect," Cuesta said. "We support the entire city of Miami with our taxes and we are not being respected."

There are a few residents in Key Biscayne and Brickell who are glad the Ultra Music Festival will be close to home. The March 20-19 event attracts electronic music fans from all over the world, which could also mean more business for restaurants, bars, nightclubs, hotels and stores in the area.

In September, commissioners refused to continue hosting the in downtown Miami's Bayfront Park. Davey said he was concerned about the same environmental destruction that prompted the move out of downtown.

A spokesperson for the Ultra Music Festival responded to Davey's complaints.

"Mike Davey and the Village of Key Biscayne have elected to publish statements that are knowingly false and misleading," the statement said. "It unfairly disparages our brand and potentially criminalizes our patrons."

