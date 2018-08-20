Burger King employees robbed at gunpoint in Miami, police say

MIAMI - Newly released surveillance video shows an armed robbery that happened last month at a Burger King in Miami.

Police said the robbery occurred at 11:55 p.m. July 30 at the Burger King at 5401 NW Seventh Ave.

According to detectives, an employee of the fast-food restaurant was leaving for the day when she was confronted by the robber, who ordered her back inside at gunpoint.

Once inside, the man went to the back of the business where the shift manager was counting money.

Armed Commercial Robbery captured on video. Detectives need your assistance in identifying the suspect seen below who robbed a Burger King at 5401 N.W. 7 Avenue on the night of July 30th. If you have any information, contact Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/pznmRXixrL — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 20, 2018

Police said the robber ordered the manager to give him the money. She complied.

Surveillance video shows the thief putting the money into a bag before ordering the manager to go to the front of the business, where he took money from the safe.

Police said the man fled on foot and possibly got into a four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.