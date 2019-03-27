Burglar caught on camera ransacking Allapattah restaurant

MIAMI - A burglar is on the run after ransacking a restaurant in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood over the weekend.

Surveillance cameras were rolling early Sunday morning as the thief slammed a monitor to the ground.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. at La Nueva Alameda.

The restaurant has been serving food on the corner of Northwest 27th Avenue and 24th Street for 19 years.

The video shows the man breaking in through a window and wreaking havoc inside, stealing a TV, breaking the register and smashing just about anything he got his hands on.

Employees said he stayed inside for an hour and a half.

The owner estimates the crook cost them about $20,000 in damages.

To make matters worse, they said he's someone they've helped before when he's come to the restaurant begging for food.

"He looked like he was upset with something, but we don't know why. She (the owner) doesn't know why," employee Karla Serrano said. "She's a very good person. She's helping everybody here -- me, all the girls, a lot of people who are still coming here after 15 years, customers and everything -- so, we don't know why he was so upset."

La Nueva Alameda also sustained damage in December when an SUV plowed into the front of the business.

More than a dozen patrons were inside the restaurant at the time. The driver and another person were injured in the crash.

Miami-Dade police confirm they are investigating the burglary.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.