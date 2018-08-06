Burglar tries to steal TV from Miami church, police say

MIAMI - A burglar was captured on surveillance video trying to steal a TV from a church in Miami, authorities said.

Surveillance video was released Monday of the May 23 incident at the Iglesia Adventista Del Septimo Church, located at 3500 NW 25th Ave.

According to investigators, Miami police received an alarm call at the church.

Officers arrived at the church to find the back gate had been slightly opened and there was a TV on the ground next to burglary tools.

Police said officers soon discovered that two other entrances to the church had been forced open.

Authorities reviewed surveillance video and saw a man breaking into the church in an attempt to steal the TV.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.