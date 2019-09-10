Burglars steal Yorkshire terrier after ransacking home in Miami

MIAMI - A South Florida family is devastated after their Miami home was burglarized and their beloved dog was stolen, as well.

"It feels like something's just ripped out of you," Vanessa Beltran said.

Beltran told Local 10 News that two people broke into her home on Southwest 17th Avenue and 14th Terrace Monday afternoon, ransacked the place and took her 10-year-old Yorkshire terrier named Shubi.

"I don't care about the material stuff at this point. I want Shubi back," she said.

The burglary occurred around 12:30 p.m. Surveillance cameras from across the street show a person walking from a light-colored car toward Beltran's home.

You can see them looking in the front door window, checking to see if anyone is home. Moments later, the burglar and an accomplice walk toward the side of the house.

The duo smashed in a window and made their way through the house, ripping open closets and drawers and stealing thousands of dollars' worth of electronics and jewelry.

In the video, you can see the thieves walking out the front door. Although the footage is grainy, you can see Shubi run out too.

But when the car drives away, Shubi disappears as well.

Beltran and her son arrived home hours later to find the mess the burglars left behind.

"I noticed the chair is out of place, my drawer is open like that and I'm thinking, 'Wait, the dog can't get in it.' And it dawned on me, 'Oh my God. I've been robbed.'"

Police are investigating the burglary. Beltran, meanwhile had a message for the people responsible.

"Whoever's out there, whoever did this, you can keep everything, including the valuable watch, the necklace, everything. But I need our dog back," she said.

Shubi is a tri-colored Yorkie and was wearing a red collar with paw prints on it.

Beltran said Shubi is sick and needs her medication, so the family is desperate to get her back.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

