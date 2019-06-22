Businesses evacuated after gas leak in Miami

A gas leak forced the evacuation of businesses along Northwest Seventh Avenue in Miami.

Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said a 6-inch gas line ruptured shortly after 9 a.m., prompting the evacuation of businesses along Northwest Seventh Avenue from Northwest 58th to Northwest 62nd streets.

Carroll said firefighters tried digging a hole next to the broken line to fix the leak but were unsuccessful.

With the assistance of Teco Peoples Gas, firefighters were eventually able to clamp off the leak on both sides of the line.

No injuries were reported.

