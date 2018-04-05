Cafeteria workers at Miami elementary school exposed to carbon monoxide

MIAMI - Several elementary school cafeteria workers reported feeling sick Thursday morning after they were exposed to carbon monoxide when someone apparently forgot to turn on the exhaust fan when they started preparing lunch, authorities said.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said units responded to Orchard Villa Elementary School at 5720 NW 13th Ave. and transported seven workers to Mercy Hospital for further evaluation. All workers exhibited symptoms of carbon monoxide inhalation, authorities said.

More News Headlines

Carroll said normal school activities have not been disrupted.

"The cafeteria is an isolated building, so it is not connected to the rest of the classrooms," he said.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho confirmed that the workers began feeling ill while they were in the kitchen.

He said no students were in the cafeteria at the time and the cafeteria will remain closed for the remainder of the day. Students will be fed in other areas of the school, he said.

The incident comes just five months after seven cafeteria workers at the school were hospitalized after exhibiting similar symptoms.

In the Nov. 15 incident, authorities said an exterior motor failed, causing the employees to be exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide.

It's unclear whether the workers from the November incident are the same employees who were hospitalized Thursday.

Carvalho said he now wants to put carbon monoxide detector meters in each public school's cafeteria in the county to prevent future incidents.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.