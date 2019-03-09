Calle Ocho street festival to cause road closures in Little Havana

MIAMI - Street closures will begin late Saturday for the annual Calle Ocho street festival in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

Calle Ocho street festival kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday and ends at 7 p.m. The festival runs along Southwest 8th Street from Southwest 27th Avenue to Southwest 12 Avenue. Drivers can expect a few road closures Saturday night until early Monday morning.

Police encourage drivers to take alternate routes if they need to travel in the vicinity. Miami police officers will be placed along the street closures to provide assistance.

Here is a list of the road closures:

Eastbound traffic on 8th Street from Southwest 27th Avenue to Southwest 12th Avenue will be closed at 11:30 p.m..

Traffic traveling eastbound on Southwest 8th Street will be detoured northbound or southbound at Southwest 27th Avenue.

Southwest 22nd Avenue, between Southwest 7th and Southwest 8th streets, will be closed as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

Miami-Dade Transit buses which normally travel along Southwest 8th Street will be detoured. Check with Miami-Dade Transit Agency for more information.

Southwest 7th Street will remain open westbound until Southwest 12th Avenue, then detoured north.

The annual free festival brings people together to celebrate Miami’s Latin and Caribbean cultures along the streets of Little Havana. With nonstop music, food and activities for 20 blocks of culture. Calle Ocho is the largest street festival in Miami and the largest Hispanic festival in the entire country attracting more than a million people.

For the first time in Major League Eating history, Britain's No. 1-ranked competitive eater, Adam Moran, will challenge the United States' No. 1-ranked eater, Joey Chestnut. The competition will take place at the third annual World Championship Croqueta Eating Contest at the festival at 4 p.m. Carmen Cincotti currently holds the world record of 158 croquetas in 2017.

The Local 10 crew will also be there throughout the day. From noon to 2:30 p.m., meet Saira Anwer, Ian Margol, Alex Finnie and Eric Yutzy. From 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., meet Jenise Fernandez, Calvin Hughes, Laurie Jennings, Nicole Perez, Terrell Forney, Amy Viteri, Louis Aguirre and Samantha Bryant. There will also be a special appearance by Cody Weddle from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

