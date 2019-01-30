Car bursts into flames after plunging 9 floors inside Miami parking garage

MIAMI - A car burst into flames Monday after it plunged nine stories inside a downtown Miami parking garage, authorities said.

Ignatius Carroll, a spokesman for Miami Fire Rescue, said the fire started around 6 p.m. at the standalone garage in the 100 block of Biscayne Boulevard. Initial reports placed the fire next door at the YVE Hotel Miami, but that building was not affected.

Carroll said the garage uses a lift mechanism to park cars and the vehicle somehow fell from the lift, hit an elevator and caught fire. No one was hurt, Carroll said.

A cellphone video shows flames and smoke shooting up from the elevator shaft as customers exit the garage.

"We were walking our dogs by Bayside and heard the boom and saw the ball of smoke all of the sudden," witness Tatiana Ayala told Local 10's Liane Morejon.

Photos from the scene showed heavy smoke rising from the garage.

Police and fire crews closed a portion of Biscayne Boulevard near the fire, causing major traffic delays. Police advised drivers to use alternative routes.

