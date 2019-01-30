Car bursts into flames after plunging 9 floors inside Miami parking garage

MIAMI - A car burst into flames Monday after it plunged nine stories inside a downtown Miami parking garage, authorities said.

Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said the fire started about 6 p.m. at the standalone garage in the 100 block of Biscayne Boulevard.

Carroll said the garage uses a lift mechanism to park cars and the white 2005 Acura TL somehow fell from the lift into an elevator shaft and caught fire. No one was hurt, Carroll said.

The car's owner, Matt Olechnowicz, of Miami Beach, said he had just gotten off work when he asked one of the valets to retrieve his car.

"When I called for the car, all the sudden I thought I heard my car alarm going off and I hear a big bang," Olechnowicz said. "I turn around and the car had fallen down the elevator shaft."

Olechnowicz said he had spent years upgrading car with custom parts. His New York license plate reads "Hustlers."

"I saw it burn up. That's the hard part," Olechnowicz said. "The car was almost like a kid to me."

Olechnowicz, who works as a financial investigator in the office building next door, said the valet may have made a mistake when he positioned the car on the lift.

"It's a manual car, so I believe they left it in gear and somehow the car started and it fell down nine floors," Olechnowicz said.

A cellphone video shows flames and smoke shooting up from the elevator shaft as customers rush to exit the garage.

Police and firefighters closed a portion of Biscayne Boulevard near the fire, causing major traffic delays. By 9 p.m., Biscayne Boulevard had reopened.

Olechnowicz said the parking garage company promised to cover the costs of a replacement, but it will make for a very interesting insurance claim.

"It's not about the car. It's not about the money," Olechnowicz said. "The car really meant that much to me."

