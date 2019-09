A fire truck is parked outside the Brickell Place condominiums early Monday after a car caught fire in the parking garage.

MIAMI - A car caught fire in a Brickell parking garage Monday morning.

It happened at the Brickell Place condominiums on Brickell Avenue.

Several fire trucks were parked outside the condo building about 4:30 a.m.

A resident provided Local 10 News with photographs of the charred Hyundai Elantra.

This is what's left of a Hyundai Elantra after it caught fire in the parking garage of the Brickell Place condominiums.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

