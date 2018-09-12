2 injured after car catches fire following police pursuit in Miami

MIAMI - Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon after a car caught fire following a chase and crash in Miami, authorities said.

Police were pursuing a robbery suspect driving a red Honda Civic when it crashed on U.S. Highway 1 near Southwest 17th Avenue.

"We saw about 30 police cars going down U.S. 1," witness Erika Vasquez said.

Sky 10 was above the scene as the front of the car was pressed against the front of a Miami police cruiser. Both cars were on fire.

According to police, the suspect was wanted in connection with a carjacking that occurred Monday night near Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police said the suspect pointed a shotgun at the victim and stole the car. Police spotted the car Tuesday afternoon, but the driver refused to stop.

The chase ended in a head-on collision on U.S. 1, between Southwest 16th and 17th avenues.

"At this time, we cannot confirm if the driver behind that offending vehicle was involved in that armed carjacking," Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva said.

The suspect and a police officer were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters extinguished the flames.

U.S. 1 was closed in both directions for several hours during the police investigation.

