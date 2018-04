MIAMI - A car crashed into a Miami police substation Friday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. at the Miami Police Department's North District Substation.

More News Headlines

Miami police said the car crashed into the rear utility room of the substation at 1000 NW 62nd St.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.