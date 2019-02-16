Carollo's feud with Ball & Chain owner continues

MIAMI - The feud between Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo and Ball & Chain owner Bill Fuller continues.

Carollo made sure it was the focus of attention during a meeting at Miami City Hall that did not keep in mind it was Valentine's Day. The two men referred to each other as frauds.

Fuller claims Carollo is a man with a 2017 municipal election grudge who is trying to misuse his power to target him. Carollo claims code enforcers need to punish Fuller and are giving him preferential treatment.

After a 4-1 vote, commissioners created a task force to make recommendations about what can be improved at the city's code enforcement department.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.