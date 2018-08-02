Cash stolen during burglary of Miami clinic, police say

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a man who burglarized a clinic earlier this summer, authorities announced Thursday.

The burglary occurred around 5:30 p.m. June 25 at Florida Medical Center Group at 1501 NW 36th St.

Miami police said the thief pried open the door and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

The burglary was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



