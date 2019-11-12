Cats being poisoned in Miami condo complex, residents say

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police officers are working to identify a possible cat killer in a Miami condo complex.

Residents of Miami Laguna Club Condominiums off northwest 107th Avenue near Fountainbleau Boulevard started growing concerned about the number of dead cats in their neighborhood.

At least three cats were found dead in the last four days alone, and several others have black residue in their eyes and mouths, residents said.

"The cats are being poisoned, yes," Syvia Perez, a volunteer for the nonprofit Community Action Targeted Trapping Initiative, said. "A couple of those cats had black smudges around their nose and mouth, which is what all those cats that were found dead had as well, so they are in the process of dying."

Perez was there to recover the surviving cats to spay and neuter them. As she was trapping them, she said she noticed a few kittens with the same residue as well.

Miami-Dade police officers were seen in the neighborhood, questioning neighbors to identify who might be doing the poisoning.

If found and convicted, the person could be charged with animal cruelty and face five years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines.

"Stop doing that and turn yourself in, take responsibility for your actions. Why would you do that?" resident Raul Brenes said.

Officers are requesting anyone with information on the possible poisoning should contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

