Cellphone records show hired killers near dumped body

MIAMI - Cellphone records indicate at least one defendant allegedly hired by Presidente Supermarket co-founder Manuel Marin was at the scene where Camilo Salazar's body was found.

On Thursday a retired Miami-Dade police homicide detective walked through a timeline of events that placed two of the three men hired by Marin, Roberto Isaac and Ariel Gandulla, with Salazar.

In 2011, Marin hired three men to kidnap, torture and kill Salazar for having an affair with his wife, state prosecutors say.

With Marin yet to face trial, Isaac and Alexis Vila Perdomo face second-degree murder charges for carrying out the kidnap and murder at Marin's request.

Gandulla faces a lesser kidnapping charge after he agreed to testify against his alleged accomplices. He is expected to testify in the coming days.

A state medical examiner is expected to testify on Thursday afternoon or Friday morning.

