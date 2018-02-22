Charred car found in Miami Gardens was vehicle sought in connection with homicide

MIAMI - A charred car that was found engulfed in flames last week in Miami Gardens is the same car sought by authorities in connection with the killing of Barry University student Priscilla Torres, police announced Thursday.

Miami Gardens police found the car on fire about 10 p.m. Feb. 13 in a field near Myrtle Grove Elementary School in the 3100 block of Northwest 176th Street.

Miami Gardens police turned over the investigation to the Miami Police Department, which confirmed that the car was the 2017 Nissan Sentra linked to Torres.

Police said Torres, 19, was fatally shot Feb. 10 in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

Police said Torres was last seen driving the white Nissan Sentra.

Torres was reported missing the same day she was found suffering from gunshot wounds, after texting a friend shortly before 4:30 a.m. that she was on her way back to her dormitory in Miami Shores.

Torres was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she died.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.